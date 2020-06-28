Clear

Showers and storms all week, including 4th of July weekend

Stay weather aware if you have any outdoor plans for the holiday weekend.

Posted: Jun 28, 2020 5:45 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

We have seen a few showers and one or two storms across North Alabama on your Sunday, but many spots have stayed dry. Enjoy it while you can, as this is shaping up to be the driest day in North Alabama for at least the next week. A very active and unsettled pattern will lock into the region for the new work week, bringing daily chances for widespread showers and storms. Tonight, however, looks quiet. A few showers remain possible through sunset but will fade away with the loss of daytime heating. Overnight lows once again hover near 70.

Several disturbances will travel through North Alabama as we go through the upcoming work week. The first of these disturbances will bring scattered showers and storms both Monday and Tuesday afternoons. As is the case with any storms in the summer, heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with the stronger cells. By midweek, the forecast becomes a little more tricky. The chances for showers and storms remains in the forecast, but the question becomes how widespread those rain chances will be. Some data sources continue to bring in separate disturbances almost every day heading into the weekend. Other sources are suggesting a low pressure develops in the southeast and is cutoff, meaning it stalls out over the southeast.

This scenario could result in widespread heavy rain for the holiday weekend that could wash out any fireworks or outdoor activities for the holiday weekend. Given the uncertainty among data at this time, we will maintain a middle of the road forecast, with scattered showers and storms each day through the rest of the week and into the weekend. For now, the most widespread rain looks to be Wednesday through Friday, but that could still change. Rainfall totals will likely range from 1.5 to 2.5 inches over the next week, with locally higher amounts possible in stronger storms. If you have any outdoor plans to celebrate the July 4th holiday, stay with WAAY 31 for updates throughout the week as the forecast continues to evolve. Temperature wise, highs and lows hover right around normal, with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.

