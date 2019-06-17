Showers and storms again for Tuesday

The humidity is increasing and so are the rain chances in the coming days. Hot and humid afternoons will feature otherwise partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms. Tuesday will be no different. Some data suggest morning showers, followed by afternoon storms. Regardless, rain remains in the forecast with a chance of 60%. Temperatures start near 70 and reach the mid 80s during the afternoon. We'll also see the chance for a strong to severe storm, packing gusty wind and heavy rain.

Storm chances reach a peak Thursday, as does the chance for a stronger storm. Once we make it through Thursday, the pattern quiets a bit as the weekend approaches. We'll still have an isolated storm chance and hot, humid conditions, but likelihood and coverage of any storms decreases greatly during the weekend.