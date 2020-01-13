Showers and a few strong storms through Tuesday

Locally heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms will plague the area off and on through Wednesday. The heaviest, steadiest rain is likely tonight through Tuesday morning. This time period also comes with the chance at gusty wind and hail, too. In fact, a storm in southern Tennessee already dropped nickel sized hail for a brief period of time Monday evening. The risk for a strong to severe storm exists through Tuesday morning for this reason. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of North Alabama under a marginal risk for severe weather, a 1 out of 5 on the scale, as a result.

Part of the area is included in a marginal risk Tuesday, too. Still, the chance for severe weather is low and there's no tornado threat present with any stronger storms in the near future. Temperatures remain unseasonably warm through the middle of the week. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday climb to near 70 degrees with lows only near 60. A cold front finally passes late Wednesday night, sending temperatures into the upper 40s Thursday morning. Another cold front passes Saturday and that'll bring the REAL cool down. Temperatures dip to freezing again Sunday morning and highs only reach the mid 40s Sunday afternoon. Across the next 7 days, an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible. This will likely cause the already swollen rivers and streams to continue to risk and maintain the potential for localized flooding.