Showers, a few strong storms possible today

Expect another day of spotty showers and storms across north Alabama for your Wednesday as this Spring like pattern continues. Showers and storms will be on the increase by lunchtime today, and become more widespread by the late afternoon and evening. Some of these storms later on today could be strong once again. All of north Alabama remains under and isolated risk for severe storms later today. The primary concerns for stronger storms today will be gusty winds and some small hail. We are not expecting widespread severe weather today, but stay weather aware later today as those storms move through. In addition, given how much rain we have seen recently combined with the saturated grounds across the region, it won't take much rain today to cause further flooding concerns. All of north Alabama is also under a risk to see flash flooding today. Widespread flash flooding is unlikely, but areas that experience heavy rain in the stronger storms today could see flash flooding and quick rises in already swollen creeks and rivers.

Showers and storms continue late tonight before a cold front finally moves through that brings not only dry weather but much cooler temperatures. Thursday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs only in the mid 50s. Even though we will be over 15 degrees cooler tomorrow compared to today's high of 71, we will still be above average for mid-January standards. Most of Friday will also be dry, but yet more rain is in the forecast by late Friday night and Saturday. Rainfall totals of around one inch are expected through Saturday. Once a second cold front moves through late Saturday night, we finally enter a much drier pattern, but we are also MUCH colder. Highs by Sunday struggle into the low 40s and only into the upper 30s Tuesday. Overnight lows will sink into the low 20s. Dig those heavy coats out of the closet because winter is not done yet!