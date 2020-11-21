Showers Sunday, wet Thanksgiving week ahead

The first half of your weekend was absolutely gorgeous across North Alabama. Temperatures topped out in the mid 70s too, which is over 10 degrees above average for late November standards. Unfortunately, the nice stretch of weather we have enjoyed over the last week has come to an end as a very active weather pattern returns to North Alabama just in time for Thanksgiving week. For tonight, clouds will be on the increase. This extra cloud cover will keep overnight lows a bit warmer from recent nights. We wake up Sunday morning with most areas in the upper 40s to near 50. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the entire day. By lunchtime, a fast moving cold front will be arriving in North Alabama, bringing with it scattered showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Tomorrow will not be a washout, but keep the umbrella nearby if you will be out and about. Much of the rain will be over by midnight tomorrow night.

The start of Thanksgiving week looks dry with sunshine and much cooler temperatures only in the upper 50s Monday. Tuesday is also mostly dry. However, another system arrives in North Alabama before sunrise Wednesday morning, bringing widespread rain all day long. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon hours, but the concern for severe weather is low at this time. Nonetheless, the widespread rain will likely cause wet roads and poor visibility for those who still has travel plans for the holiday. Most of the rainfall comes to an end Wednesday evening, leaving clearing skies and much drier weather for Thanksgiving Day. However, the dry stretch will be short lived, as another system looks to bring more rain next weekend. When all is said and done, many spots will pick up 1.5 to 2 inches of rain over the next seven days, with most this rain taking place Wednesday. Some isolated spots could see more than two inches of rain, especially near the Mississippi state line.