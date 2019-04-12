Showers Friday, severe threat this weekend

A weakening line of showers moved into the Tennessee Valley just before sunrise Friday morning. Showers may linger into the afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible but not severe. Most areas will dry out through Friday afternoon.

The next wave of rain and possibly strong thunderstorms will arrive just before sunrise Saturday. The threat with these thunderstorms Saturday morning will be gusty winds and small hail. By Saturday afternoon most areas in the Valley will dry out with highs in the upper 70s,

By far the time frame of highest concern will be late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Severe thunderstorms are likely for the Valley with the threat of damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes. Since these thunderstorms will arrive in the middle of the overnight you need to have a way to receive weather information as you head to bed Saturday night.

This main line of severe thunderstorms will exit through the late morning hours Sunday. It is possible that enough clearing will occur Sunday morning and afternoon that instability will climb high enough for a 2nd round of thunderstorms. This is something the WAAY-31 Storm Tracker Weather Team will continue to follow.