Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms Thursday

Several waves of occasionally heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms will move through North Alabama today through Saturday. If the ground becomes saturated, we'll need to keep an eye out for standing water and flooding. In more intense storms, flash flooding will be a concern as well.

Our northern fringes have been placed in Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather for Thursday. The concern is for damaging straight line winds, even wind below severe limits can be capable of taking down trees in the water-logged ground. It wouldn't be impossible to see hail, either.

With an approaching system from the west, the off and on rain continues into Friday night and Saturday. Once a front passes Saturday, rain chances finally begin to taper a bit for the second half of the weekend. In total, we could see over two inches of rain through Saturday, although locally higher amounts are possible in storms and where heavier rain bands set up shop. It looks like the highest rainfall totals will be focused farther to the north. By next week, rain chances are isolated as temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s.