Unseasonably warm weather continues, watching Eta as rain returns Tuesday

Most of North Alabama won't need the umbrella Tuesday morning, but rain chances gradually increase by the afternoon tomorrow. These rain chances are a combination of tropical moisture being pumped in from Tropical Storm Eta and an approaching cold front from the middle of the country. An interesting trend in the latest data with Tropical Storm Eta is that North Alabama could receive a second round of heavy rain Saturday.

Coverage of rain Tuesday afternoon will be spotty to scattered showers. Coverage slowly increases Tuesday night and overnight Wednesday morning as a cold front approaches North Alabama. A few embedded storms can't be entirely ruled out Wednesday, but no strong storms are expected. The most widespread rain coverage will be Wednesday and likely east of I-65. The front moves through Wednesday night, thus ending our rain chances through at least Friday afternoon.

Back to the interesting trend for Saturday mentioned earlier...

Due to Tropical Storm Eta remaining in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday(the cold front does not capture Eta), what's left of Eta may finally come ashore Friday evening near the Alabama coast. Though Eta's remnant low would no longer be a tropical system, it would still contain much of its tropical moisture. These tropical remnants could bring a second round of heavy rain to North Alabama Saturday.

See animation below...