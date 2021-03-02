Shower chances increase through the afternoon and evening Tuesday

Over the last five days, some areas in northwest Alabama have seen upwards of 4 to 5 inches of rain! Thankfully, widespread flooding concerns are low thanks to the rain being spread out over a long period. Having said that, creeks and rivers are certainly running high across the region. Light showers are ongoing across mainly the southern half of the viewing area this afternoon. They'll come to an end tonight, but the cloudy and dreary conditions will stick around. Lows tonight dip to the upper 30s.

For Tuesday, showers return to the forecast during the afternoon hours. Some showers will continue through the evening and into early Wednesday morning. Less than an inch of rain is expected, but this additional rain can cause water levels in area creeks and stream to rise a bit further. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid 50s and the rain chance is a 50/50 shot throughout the day.