Shower and thunderstorm chances begin today

Wednesday will be another warm day with passing clouds for the Tennessee Valley. However, Wednesday will be the start of an unsettled pattern that remains in place through Saturday night.

Shower and even thunderstorms will be possible by the late afternoon and into the evening Wednesday. These showers and thunderstorms will be hit or miss so chances remain closer to 20%. It is possible that some areas may remain dry Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to the hit or miss nature each afternoon and evening.

Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms by Saturday as the main cold front moves into the Tennessee Valley. The severe threat for Wednesday through Saturday remains very low but the Storm Tracker Weather Team will follow any thunderstorms closely.

Once the cold front clears the Valley early Sunday expect improving conditions with dry weather for your Sunday afternoon.