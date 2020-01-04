Clear
Shower Up expanding to provide free showers to Huntsville's homeless

Shower Up Huntsville will be fully operational by this spring.

Posted: Jan 4, 2020 3:33 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

Shower Up is coming to the Rocket City!

The non-profit organization is teaming up with Community of Hope Huntsville to provide free showers to the homeless. 

Shower Up Huntsville is already fully funded.

In the next couple of days, they will buy the trailer that will be made into a mobile shower. The plan is to have it fully operational by this spring. 

Shower Up says this collaboration is part of their vision to expand outside of Nashville, where they are based. 

