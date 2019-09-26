Shots fired during car chase in Huntsville

Clear
Huntsville Police say an offender and an officer fired shots.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 3:42 AM
Posted By: Viktoria Piepke

Huntsville Police are on the scene after an early morning chase that led to shots fired. Two people are in custody at this time and officers are still searching for a third person.

According to Lieutenant Michael Johnson with Huntsville Police, an officer attempted to pull over a Dodge Challenger that police think was connected to a carjacking from Wednesday. Lieutenant Johnson said the car didn't stop and that's when the chase began.

According to Huntsville Police, the front right passenger was leaning out of the window, shooting at officers towards the end of the chase.

The vehicle was spiked with spike strips, and at least one tire was deflated. Police say the offenders got out of the car and ran.

No one was injured by any of the shots fired.

Community Events