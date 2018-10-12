Clear

Shots fired at Huntsville nightclub overnight

Huntsville Police say they arrested one person.

A Huntsville Police spokesman says two off-duty officers were working at Club 3208 when an altercation between club goers started. Huntsville Police say shots were fired away from the altercation but a male in the parking lot armed himself with a gun. Police on the scene were able to safely secure the gun and arrest the man without any problems, according to Lt. Michael Johnson. 

Glenn Pace, 25-years-old, was arrested without incident. The shots fired call prompted a large police presence. 

