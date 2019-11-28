Clear
Shots Fired At Huntsville Police Officer

Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and West Mill Drive.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 8:27 PM
Posted By: Timothy Collins

Police tell WAAY 31 they received a call just before 7:30 p.m. about a suspicious person in a car stopped in the roadway near Triana Blvd and Westmill Drive.

When the officer arrived to the scene, the suspect got out of the car and fired at the officer. He then jumped back in the car and fled the scene. The chase ended near Bob Wallace Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road where the officer arrested the suspect. No one was hurt.

Police tell WAAY 31 they will release additional information when their investigation is complete.

