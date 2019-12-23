Huntsville shopping centers crowded with last-minute Christmas shoppers

Shoppers filled the parking lots of malls and other stores Monday for the last full day of shopping before Christmas Eve.

People packed the Bridgestreet Town Centre Monday to grab last-minute gifts for their loved ones

"I'm out here for my niece and my granddaughter," Jimmy Battles, a shopper, said.

Battles is among the hundreds of shoppers trying to finish their Christmas shopping this year. He said he usually tries to get his shopping done early, but things were different this year.

"I just, been kind of dragging this year," he said.

Some shoppers told WAAY 31 they're finishing up Monday, while other say they were just there to look at the last-minute deals for themselves. They said prefer to get their gifts for others earlier in the season.

"I started at the beginning of the year, try to play it smart," Allison Sparkman, a shopper, said.

But for some, it's not the procrastination that gets them to wait til the last minute. It's the deals that many stores have closer to the holidays.

"People, a lot of places do better deals towards the holidays so maybe they think that they can catch better deals at the end of it," Sparkman said.

Along with the last minute deals, shoppers couldn't help but notice just how crowded the stores were.

"You can see from the parking lot it's crazy in there, people are just on top of each other," Cornelius Jenkins, a shopper said.

"It's been crazy i just walked by the apple store and it's been ridiculously packed," Sparkman said.

Shoppers said stores were managing the crowded stores well on Monday.

"They've been pretty good, in and out where i needed to go," Battles said.

They told us they don't have a method they use or time they go to avoid the crowds because most stores will remain crowded all day leading up to Christmas. They said they just try to remain patient and keep that in mind when they go out to shop.

"Just get it done, dive in and get it done," Battles said.

Other shoppers WAAY 31 spoke with even offered a little advice to shoppers who may want to avoid to others who want to avoid the crowded stores, and waiting until the last minute for next year.

"Get it out the way, November, October, I mean you already know Christmas is coming around so you might as well go ahead and get it done," Jenkins said.

Bridge street will close at 9 p.m. Monday, and open back up on Christmas eve from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parkway Place has extended its hours Monday for last minute shoppers and will close at 10 p.m. They will open up on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.