Shoppers, stores taking full advantage of early Black Friday deals

It may not be Friday yet, but plenty of shoppers this year are already hitting the mall to grab Black Friday deals.

"Shopping smart, making good lists and sticking to it is kind of the theme this year that we're seeing with our shoppers," Molly Bell, general manager of Parkway Place Mall, said.

The mall has seen a lot of shoppers doing this over the last several days. While the mall is still expecting crowds on Black Friday, opening up the deals early has made the stress of the busy shopping season a bit easier for store associates.

"They're not rushed just on one day," Bell said. "Rather, they have a few days that shoppers can come in, take advantage and get really great customer service. ... There is a labor shortage that is real, and so the stress for stores to make sure everything is running as smooth as possible is eased a little bit."

Parkway Place wasn't the only mall seeing early shoppers. Over at Bridge Street, it was just as busy, with shoppers who said the convenience of the early deals is the beauty of Black Friday week.

It's "a relief that you don't have to do it all at once," Lindsey Giambrone, a shopper, said. "You know, you can kind of plan and see who has what deals and kind of plan, if you will, on how to shop and when to shop makes it a lot less stressful."

David Giambrone, also a shopper, said avoiding the crowds is another perk, since you can also avoid Black Friday shoppers who might be more aggressive than usual.

It's a benefit that shoppers and stores alike can agree on.



If you aren't able to make it out early, don't worry — many stores are stocking up to make sure there are still supplies left for the actual Black Friday. But, keep in mind that when it comes to shopping this year, retailers advise the earlier you get it done, the better.