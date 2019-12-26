Shoppers hunting for after-Christmas deals in Huntsville

Were you one of the many out shopping Thursday trying to score some after-Christmas deals?

The parking lot was packed with cars at Bridge Street Town Centre as shoppers came to find bargains.

"Especially in the Bath and Body Works today because they had a sale going on, it’s definitely busy in there today," said Kasidi Harp.

Shoppers say they believed there were a lot of people out shopping this year.

“I think it’s pretty crowded, there’s some good sales and everything. We came here for Black Friday and I would say it’s about the same number of people," said Lillian Pinke.

According to the National Retail Federation, 68 percent of people will shop the week after Christmas.