It's tradition for many to camp outside of stores for deals after eating Thanksgiving dinner. Many stores began opening their doors at 5 p.m. to people waiting to get their hands on the best deals, but shoppers typically show up hours before the stores even open. One woman got to Best Buy at midnight to make sure she'd be able to grab a smart T.V.

Robert Martin got to the store at 6 a.m. managing to be second in line. He said it's not a family tradition to go Black Friday shopping and he missed Thanksgiving dinner but he said he thinks it's worth it.

"I do it. They talk about me, but I do it. I'm the only one that does it." butt to "Once I get a tv I'm ready to go home and eat some turkey and dressing."

Martin said that even though his family makes fun of him for coming out they did offer to bring him a plate of food but he turned it down.

Another family got in line at four o'clock to get their hands on a tablet and a pair of headphones they managed to get everything they came for but almost missed out on the headphones before grabbing the last pair. They said they had a good time throughout the whole process and would do it again.

"It was great. I was really no problem. This is kinda my first time going black friday shopping. It's not as crazy or hectic as I thought it'd be," said Venus Bell.