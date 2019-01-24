ROCKMART, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say four people have been killed and one wounded in two shootings in northern Georgia.
News outlets report the Polk County Sheriff's Office says the shootings occurred Thursday night in Rockmart. The sheriff says there are two crime scenes.
WXIA-TV reports that authorities initially said six people had been shot but later corrected that information.
No additional details were immediately available.
Related Content
- Shootings in northern Georgia leave 4 dead, 1 wounded
- Big quake hits northern Japan, leaving 9 dead, 30 missing
- 2 dead, 17 wounded in shooting at Kentucky high school
- Drive-by shooting leaves one man dead
- Hoover mall shooting suspect arrested in Georgia
- Birmingham hospital shooting leaves employee and suspected gunman dead
- Officials: 4 wounded, shooter dead at Florida yoga studio
- UPDATE: At least 5 dead in Georgia military plane crash
- Georgia woman accused of putting dead newborn in freezer
- Northern California wildfires spreading
Scroll for more content...