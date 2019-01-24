Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Shootings in northern Georgia leave 4 dead, 1 wounded

The sheriff says there are two crime scenes.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 8:53 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 9:14 PM
Posted By: AP

ROCKMART, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say four people have been killed and one wounded in two shootings in northern Georgia.

News outlets report the Polk County Sheriff's Office says the shootings occurred Thursday night in Rockmart. The sheriff says there are two crime scenes.

WXIA-TV reports that authorities initially said six people had been shot but later corrected that information.

No additional details were immediately available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events