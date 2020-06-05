Clear

Shooting victim's cousin remembers her smile and laugh as she mourns her murder

Emily Brooke Payne, 21, was one of seven people who were shot and killed late Thursday night in Valhermoso Springs in Morgan County. (Courtesy: Whitney McPeters)
Emily Brooke Payne, 21, was one of seven people who were shot and killed late Thursday night in Valhermoso Springs in Morgan County. (Courtesy: Whitney McPeters)

Emily Payne, 21, was one of seven people who were shot and killed late Thursday night in the Valhermoso Springs community.

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 10:54 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Whitney McPeters was spending the week in Panama City, Florida, with some of her family. She was on the last day of her vacation on Friday when she received a horrible phone call. 

"It's like your whole body goes weak. I remember my legs just suddenly felt like jello," McPeters said. 

The call was to inform her and her family that her cousin, Emily Brooke Payne, was one of seven people who was shot and killed Thursday night. Payne had just celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday.

"To be the kind of person who could go into a house and look seven people in the face and do what whoever or multiple whoevers did to these people...what kind of person could you be?" McPeters questioned.

She remembered her cousin as being a bright and kind person with whom McPeters spent much of her childhood.

"She was a very bubbly girl. She was always smiling, she was always happy and joking around and cutting up with everyone," McPeters said.

McPeters described Payne as someone who was also very trusting of people. She wondered if that trust may have led her into what happened Thursday night.

"As young as she was and so trusting of everybody, I guess she just didn't really realize that something like this could be a possibility, you know? She trusted everyone she came into contact with. She was good to everybody. She loved everybody. I don't think I really know anyone personally that has anything bad to say about her," said McPeters.

That was part of what made the news so difficult. Many of those who were killed Thursday night had lives that overlapped with one another. McPeters said she, Emily and some other family members spent summers together with the children of another one of the victims, Tammy England Muzzey, 45.

McPeters said Muzzey owned the house where the shooting took place.

"We all went to school together," McPeters said. "Emily and Tammy's daughters, they were some of each other's best friends growing up and even into adulthood. They all stayed very close."

Shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night, a Go Fund Me account to help with funeral expenses for Payne reached nearly $1,400. 

McPeters said the support comes from the closeness of the community, adding that the impact of losing those seven lives reverberates to everyone in Valhermoso Springs.

"Every other house here, someone's more than likely related, about every other house down this street. I mean, that's how tiny of a town it is. There are no strangers. We've all known each other our entire lives. We've all grown up together. Some of the elders in the town here have watched us grow up and now is watching our children grow up," McPeters said.

The FBI and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office continued to work the investigation late into Friday night. So far, they have not released much information about who they may suspect is behind the shooting, but said that person or persons may be out of town or state at this point. 

McPeters said she can't imagine anyone in their community harming so many people in such a horrific way.

"That's why its so hard to imagine that it's happened because I can't think of anyone around here that would want to hurt so many people in our town like that," said McPeters.

If you would like to donate to the Go Fund Me for Emily Payne, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 19387

Reported Deaths: 676
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2341123
Jefferson1927105
Montgomery190544
Tuscaloosa85316
Marshall7149
Franklin5939
Lee56334
Shelby53619
Tallapoosa43566
Butler43121
Walker3973
Elmore38110
Chambers36326
Madison3594
Unassigned3144
Morgan3141
Baldwin2969
Dallas2963
Lowndes26912
Etowah26512
DeKalb2603
Autauga2485
Coffee2401
Sumter2369
Houston2275
Pike2231
Bullock2197
Colbert1972
Hale19210
Russell1870
Barbour1831
Marengo1796
Lauderdale1752
Calhoun1693
Cullman1631
Wilcox1587
Choctaw15310
Clarke1492
St. Clair1372
Randolph1288
Dale1250
Marion12511
Talladega1215
Pickens1215
Limestone1100
Chilton1081
Greene955
Macon944
Winston920
Jackson863
Henry842
Covington831
Crenshaw803
Escambia793
Bibb761
Washington746
Blount641
Lawrence510
Monroe492
Geneva450
Perry430
Conecuh421
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar280
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 25664

Reported Deaths: 408
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5669127
Davidson563869
Rutherford139829
Trousdale13944
Hamilton99219
Sumner95146
Lake8350
Bledsoe6131
Williamson59511
Robertson5425
Putnam5256
Tipton4673
Wilson4598
Knox4455
Out of TN4264
Bedford3024
Montgomery2873
Rhea2170
Hardeman2040
Bradley1742
Madison1732
Macon1713
Loudon1650
Unassigned1610
McMinn14614
Fayette1442
Cheatham1400
Dickson1210
Cumberland1202
Maury1081
Sevier1002
Blount933
Coffee810
Washington760
Monroe743
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan602
Lauderdale601
Dyer590
Hickman590
Franklin541
Greene522
Unicoi490
Obion481
Hamblen442
Marion441
Anderson422
DeKalb390
Smith361
Lawrence350
Marshall341
White340
Hawkins342
Haywood342
Overton330
Grundy321
Cannon320
Henry320
Lincoln300
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Meigs270
Warren270
Weakley260
Perry240
Hardin222
Cocke210
Sequatchie200
Polk190
Carter191
Jackson190
Johnson190
Campbell181
Morgan180
Roane170
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Grainger150
Henderson150
McNairy150
Giles140
Stewart140
Scott130
Chester120
Fentress120
Claiborne120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton71
Decatur50
Moore50
Van Buren40
Union40
Lewis30
Pickett30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events