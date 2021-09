Police are responding to a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, near Memphis.

Police in Collierville, about 30 miles from Memphis, said the incident is over. Memphis police said its officers are helping secure the scene.

Police say 12 people have been transported for medical care.

The suspect is dead from a self-inflicted wound, police said.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also on the scene.

Updates on WAAY 31 and HERE