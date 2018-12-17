Clear

Shooting confirmed in Limestone Co. at Highway 127

A female victim has been confirmed.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 4:19 PM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 5:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a shooting at Highway 127.

A female victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

