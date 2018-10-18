Clear

Man dead after accidental shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 12:46 PM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 1:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Police Department has confirmed that a man is dead after an accidental shooting at the Magnolia Place Apartment complex on 102 Winchester Road. An automatic rifle was involved.

According to Lt. Johnson with Huntsville Police, two people were involved in the shooting, and one of them is being held for questioning.

