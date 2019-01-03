Clear
Shooting investigation underway along I-565

One person was transported to the hospital after first responders said they were shot inside a car along I-565.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 10:08 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

UPDATE: Only one lane is open on I-565 headed East on the overpass over Zierdt Road

According to Lieutenant Johnson with Huntsville Police, the call came in as a suicide by gun. He said the caller was in a van with five other people, and the vehicle pulled over on the side of the road. 


Courtesy of Google Maps; 9:40 a.m. Jan. 3, 2019

When police arrived to the scene, one of the people in the car was found with a gun. A passenger had a gunshot wound. Five people are being questioned. One person is in custody.

The gunshot victim is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital. Police say it is too early in the investigation to determine if this was a suicide or homicide attempt.

---

WAAY 31 is following a developing story after one person was shot and is in critical condition.

There is not a lot of information at the moment however, we do know the shooting happened inside a vehicle along I-565 near Zierdt Road. That’s according to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Emergency Medical Services. That spokesperson also told us the victim was transported to the hospital around 8:30 Thursday morning. WAAY 31 has called Huntsville Police and found out they are responding to the scene and plan on shutting down several lanes while they investigate.

WAAY 31 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as soon as we have more information.

