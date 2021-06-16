Shocked and devastated, friend mourns victim in Albertville mass shooting

A Marshall County family is in mourning after Tuesday's mass shooting at Mueller Water Products in Albertville.

A family friend of Lee Dobbins told WAAY 31 they are still in shock and grieving the sudden loss.

Charles Wilson says he's known Lee since he was born.

Wilson said he was devastated when he heard Lee was one of the victims in the Mueller shooting.

He said Lee was a happy man who would do anything to help the ones he loved. He was also an amazing father to a 2-year-old daughter. Wilson said they still are having trouble grasping the events that occurred Tuesday

"It's tough to do this because he was such a, Lee wouldn't hurt anybody, and for him to be caught into this situation and his life taken like that, from something he wasn't even involved in, had nothing to do with. Because Lee would give you the shirt off his back. He'd do anything for you," Wilson said.

Wilson says the family plans on having a private funeral ceremony for Dobbins. A GoFundMe (see it HERE) has been set up to help the family with those expenses.