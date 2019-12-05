Woman says prayer saved her when man demanding money jumped in her car in Muscle Shoals

A Shoals woman shared her terrifying experience about a man who is now behind bars for harassing her and other shoppers.

Muscle Shoals police arrested Kenneth Cowan for criminal trespassing a few days ago, because people complained he was aggressive toward shoppers and asking for money. Police said they've had numerous complaints about Cowan.

Cowan is still behind bars and WAAY31 spoke with a woman who had a run-in with Cowan about two months ago.

"He started unloading my groceries even though I was telling him it's alright so I started to get nervous," said Pebbles Simmons.

Simmons said she kept telling Kenneth Cowan she didn't need his help while at Walmart in Muscle Shoals.

"I told him I'll get the rest of them I appreciate it and he just opened up the door and slid in," said Simmons.

Simmons said she was already in the drivers seat when Cowan got in her car and sat in the backseat right behind her. She said at that point she was terrified.

"When somebody gets behind you like that in self-defense classes I've taken you know they are up to no good. If you scream or something he might have took a knife and did that. You just never know so I tried to handle the situation calm and thinking and praying," said Simmons.

Simmons told Cowan she didn't have any change but he refused to leave her car until she drove to get him some money.

"As we was driving I asked him if I could pray with him and stuff. I did feel like if I hadn't done that things might have been different and if I would have screamed when he got in the back I might have been a statistic like the young lady in Auburn," said Simmons.

Simmons gave him money and prayer pamphlets she had in her car.

"I just handed it to him as I was saying a prayer and I put it in his hand and he got out," said Simmons.

Simmons said she's glad Cowan was arrested and hopes he can change his life.

"This man is dangerous and if he don't get help it could get worse," said Simmons.

Simmons said she never reported the incident to police because she was shaken up and just wanted to get home. She hopes others will be more aware of their surroundings.