Shoals woman gets to come home after battling coronavirus for 91 days

Tuesday, citizens from Lexington to Killen lined up along highways 101 and 72 to see Donnielle Green and her family drive by with a police escort.

Green, 31, is a coronavirus survivor who fought the virus for 91 days in medical facilities. She was finally released on Tuesday and headed home to the Shoals.

A handful of people made signs saying "Welcome Home" and "We love you" in Lexington. Many said they wanted to show Green their support.

"We all like to come together, even if we don't know that person we're like a big family here," said Brooke Wright, one of the people who made signs. "She was going through a hard time and we wanted to support her."

Even the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department came out with a huge Welcome Home sign for Green.

"We wanted to show our appreciation and glad that Donnielle can come home after the long, hard struggle she's been through," said Lexington Volunteer Firefighter Barry Burroughs.

Green caught the virus in July and fought it for 91 days in multiple hospitals. Tuesday, she was released from a Lawrenceburg rehab facility where she's been recovering.

Sydney Ritter, a Lexington student who made signs for Green, said she defied the odds.

"It really shows you how miracles can happen and how if you truly fight you can overcome anything," said Ritter.

Green's family did not want to talk just yet. They said after an exhausting battle they just want to get their girl home and settle in.

Friends of Green have started a Go Fund Me account to help her pay for medical expenses.