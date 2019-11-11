Shoals veterans walk to raise awareness on veteran suicide rates

Some veterans in the Shoals decided to spend their day walking, 22 miles to be exact, to raise awareness about veterans and suicide.

Veteran Anthony Ramos and his brothers who served in the military walked this stretch of Highway 72 from Rogersville to Florence. Their feet might hurt but they said they push through the pain in the hopes that someone they served with will keep going too.

"I had a battle buddy of mine that took his life not even a month ago," said Ramos. "Bringing awareness to the area that there are veterans in need. Some might even be in your family."

It's a painful walk both physically and mentally.

"I'm medically retired out of the army. I have foot issues. I've torn the arches out of my feet. This is very painful for me but I think about my buddy who lost his life and the others who have lost their lives," said Ramos.

The group walks 22-miles. They say it's the number of veterans who takes his or her life a day. Ramos and his fellow veterans hope by raising awareness another veteran will see that he or she is not alone in this struggle.

"I know some of these guys we don't talk often but I know I can pick up a phone and give them a call and they will be there for me and I'll be there for them.

While dozens of celebrations across North Alabama honor veterans today, Ramos said it's important to continue the support daily.

"After veterans day what happens? We don't need to forget about our veterans," said Ramos.

Ramos started this walk four years ago. They ended their walk at Texas Roadhouse in Florence that serves veterans for free on veterans day.