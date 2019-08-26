Shoals area schools delayed due to flooding

According to the Colbert County Schools superintendent, the start times for Cherokee Elementary School and Cherokee High School are delayed for two hours tomorrow, Aug. 26.
The delays are due to flooding in the area.
At this time, those are the only schools in the area with delayed start times.
