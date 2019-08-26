Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Shoals area schools delayed due to flooding

courtesy MGN Online

The start times for two schools in the shoals are delayed.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 12:55 AM
Posted By: Viktoria Piepke

According to the Colbert County Schools superintendent, the start times for Cherokee Elementary School and Cherokee High School are delayed for two hours tomorrow, Aug. 26.

The delays are due to flooding in the area.

At this time, those are the only schools in the area with delayed start times.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events