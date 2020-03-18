Shoals school districts make sure students are fed during coronavirus pandemic

Thousands of students out of school for the next 2 1/2 weeks because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Many districts across the state are making sure students they have something to eat.

Florence City Schools is one of the districts in the Shoals that have drive thru to-go meal pick up that's free for anyone 18 years and younger. The district told WAAY31 they have a small staff of central office members packing up the to-go meals. Then the meals are sent to a few different locations to be picked up.

Wednesday, Florence City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw was passing out meals at W.C. Handy School. Shaw said with so many unknowns right now one thing he does know is that no child in his district will go hungry.

"We feel like right now there are a couple of things we can control and one of those is offering services," said Shaw.

Betty Johnson-Potter is taking care of her grandson over the next few weeks while schools are closed because both of his parents are at work. She drove up to the W.C. Handy School to get a meal for her grandson. She said, "I thank God for this because this will save me worrying about what I am going to feed him or already having something prepared."

The to-go meals are actually two separate meals with both breakfast and lunch in one bag. Shaw said they will be handing out the pre-packaged meals until things change.

The meals can be picked up Monday- Friday from 10:30-12:30 at W.C. Handy School, Weeden Elementary School, Harlan Elementary School, Florence Middle School, Church of the Highlands at the Shoals Marriott Conference Center, and The Dream Center on Cloverdale Road.

Russellville City Schools and Sheffield City Schools also handed out to-go meals. Tuscumbia City Schools sent students home with food bags too.

Franklin County Schools are delivering meals to students. Lauderdale County Schools said on their facebook page they would be sending food home with students. Colbert County Schools said on it's facebook page that all of the food bags were all given out and they will have more meals at every school to be picked up on Monday March 23rd.

As of Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. there were no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Franklin, Colbert, or Lauderdale Counties.