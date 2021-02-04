Shoals radio station responds to country singer Morgan Wallen’s use of racial slur

Country singer Morgan Wallen has come under fire and seen his music removed from radios and streaming sites this week after a video was released of him using the “n word.”

He has issued an apology.

After the video was released on Tuesday, Wallen’s record label suspended his contract, the Academy of Country Music disqualified him from its upcoming awards, and his music was taken of the air at all Cumulus and iHeartRadio radio stations – as well as SiriusXM, Pandora and CMT. (Learn more HERE)

WXFL in Florence/Muscle Shoals is owned by Big River Broadcasting. Also known as Kix 96 Country, the station’s program director released a statement on Thursday detailing the station’s position on the events.

Here’s the full statement from Fletcher Brown:

“WXFL-FM KIX96 spent the day on Wednesday like the everyone else. Taking in the story of Morgan Wallen and making sense of it. We listened to the reactions from his peers in Country Music, our peers in media and industry member organizations, and we talked to one another internally about how we as individual professionals felt about the events.

“After a day of deliberation, we decided to join the greater Country Music Community in removing Morgan Wallen from our active playlist for the time being.

“We believe he is an immensely talented songwriter and artist, and we are confident he will find his way back.

“In the meantime, while we do not wish to alienate his fans, neither do we wish to endorse his significant pattern of bad behavior.

“We look forward to seeing him grow and mature as a person, and one day soon welcoming him back to our station.”