Shoals pediatrician says Covid seems to be leveling out, but this is no time to relax the fight

A Shoals pediatrician told WAAY31 covid numbers in kids are finally going down, but fighting this virus is far from over.

Dr. Wayne Melvin has practiced at Tennessee Valley Pediatrics for 40 years. He said the biggest difference he's seeing in Covid cases among his patients are what school they go to.

"We take care of several counties and we're definitely seeing more positive children from the counties and school systems that don't require masks," said Melvin.

Melvin said while things appear to be getting better this is no time for kids to go mask-free.

"The only bad thing is some of the schools, because the numbers are going down, they are relaxing their mask requirements. Which worries me because now we are going to see a spike because they are relaxing those requirements," said Melvin.

Melvin said they've been able to send children to open ICU beds across the state, but they are seeing complications in kids after they have Covid.

"We've had several cases of MISC, which is the post-Covid syndrome that children have very similar to Kawasaki Syndrome. As a matter of fact we had a case last week that we sent to Children's Hospital in Birmingham," said Melvin.

Pfizer announced Monday morning its vaccine is safe for kids ages 5 to 11. Melvin said he expects that to become available in the next few months.

"My grandkids will be the first in line to get it," said Melvin.

Melvin recommends people consult with their pediatricians about getting kids vaccinated. Until vaccines are ready for younger kids, he says wearing masks is the best defense against the virus.