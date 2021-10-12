Shoals musicians performing Tuesday to honor fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner, his family

Award-winning musicians in the Shoals are putting on a free benefit concert Tuesday night for the family of fallen Sheffield police officer Sgt. Nick Risner.

The concert will be held 7:30–9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in the parking lot of Riverfront Park, 1416 Alabama Ave., Sheffield.

Admission to the concert is free, but donations for the Risner family will be accepted.

"In spite of anything in the world that happens as far as law enforcement and insurance, you're still going to need help," said Shenandoah lead singer Marty Raybon.

Raybon said they are doing this benefit concert because they don't want Risner's family to worry about finances.

"My prayer is that this thing will be so successful that these folks won't have to worry about anything for a while, and they can take that season and process the mourning," said Raybon.

Raybon's band Shenandoah, the Travis Wammack band, Lenny LeBlanc and others all will perform. Raybon said the musicians want to show the Risner family how thankful they are for his willingness to protect total strangers.

Raybon said he hopes there are so many people at the concert that parking is a problem.

"I hope there is such an outpouring of people that come out to this that there are people way back in the back saying, "Ya know I couldn't really hear good.' And I hope that's the problem because, to be honest with ya, that's just going to show the love of the community in which we live," said Raybon.

Raybon said the mood will be upbeat, positive, and full of gratitude for area law enforcement.