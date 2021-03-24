Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Shoals man on day 115 of fighting coronavirus complications in hospital

Melissa Hodge, Jackie Flowers wife, said the couple have an amazing support system.

Posted: Mar 24, 2021 5:21 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

One Shoals man has spent 115 days in the hospital and rehab facilities trying to come back after the coronavirus hit him down.

Melissa Hodge said her husband, Jackie Flowers, is the light of her life. The two have been married for 10 years and they both work in jobs where they come in contact with the public. She never thought the coronavirus would hit him like it has.

"No diabetes, no high blood pressure, no underlying conditions at all and in great shape. It has floored everyone that it's hit him like this," said Hodge.

Jackie Flowers has been in multiple hospitals since the week after Thanksgiving, he got so bad doctors told his wife she needed to make a life or death decision.

"I knew that he was a fighter and I knew he would want a fair shot. I knew if I did comfort care while he was in Huntsville I'd always second guess myself of what if," said Hodge.

He was on a ventilator for 57 days Hodge said there were some low points, but she kept her faith.

"I have never seen anyone on the ventilator and it's all glass and a big glass door and he's out but they say your hearing is the last thing to go. I saw him and remember just walking backwards until my back hit the wall and I just sunk down and started losing it," said Hodge.

Hodge said she never let Jackie see that she was upset and anything he asked her to do she made it happen.

"Don't let them see you cry. I don't care how long you sit outside that room you've got to get yourself together. You have to stay positive. Don't talk about it, Jackie doesn't know I fixed that dishwasher or the heat went out. He has no clue. I kept everything positive, I kept funnies. When he was incubated I played his favorite music for him," said Hodge.

Hodge said people across the nation have been praying for Jackie too and God is the reason he might get to come home next week. That's a moment she's waiting on for months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 511789

Reported Deaths: 10450
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson740931447
Mobile37320777
Madison33285485
Tuscaloosa24871434
Montgomery23451543
Shelby22824230
Baldwin20354297
Lee15292166
Calhoun14162304
Morgan14072260
Etowah13608339
Marshall11806218
Houston10257269
Elmore9851199
Limestone9676142
Cullman9294186
St. Clair9277231
Lauderdale9034217
DeKalb8670179
Talladega7882167
Walker7017269
Jackson6702105
Autauga652599
Blount6388130
Colbert6127125
Coffee5346107
Dale4727109
Russell419436
Franklin418082
Covington4030110
Chilton4006108
Escambia384574
Tallapoosa3834144
Dallas3505146
Clarke347857
Chambers3470114
Marion304099
Pike299574
Lawrence291092
Winston270271
Bibb253058
Marengo248958
Geneva243271
Pickens232157
Barbour221354
Hale214972
Butler207366
Fayette205158
Henry185942
Cherokee179442
Randolph173441
Monroe169539
Washington163438
Macon152147
Crenshaw149057
Clay147954
Cleburne144541
Lamar137233
Lowndes135752
Wilcox124626
Bullock119539
Conecuh108525
Perry107727
Sumter102431
Coosa94324
Greene89933
Choctaw58224
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 803104

Reported Deaths: 11747
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby896251538
Davidson84489884
Knox47770604
Hamilton41900471
Rutherford40196400
Williamson26223210
Sumner22207330
Montgomery18071215
Out of TN17966104
Wilson17296216
Unassigned16192129
Sullivan15129280
Blount14575189
Bradley13779142
Washington13209236
Sevier12663168
Maury12552162
Putnam10884173
Madison10333236
Robertson9245125
Anderson8381160
Hamblen8293170
Greene7438149
Tipton7082104
Coffee6630117
Dickson6443107
Cumberland6279125
Gibson6254141
Carter6129155
McMinn612594
Bedford6086123
Roane603997
Jefferson5879121
Loudon585868
Lawrence564986
Monroe551293
Hawkins5472102
Warren539980
Dyer5295103
Franklin492987
Fayette476875
Obion441495
Cocke428197
Rhea422075
Lincoln421662
Cheatham416948
Marshall400257
Campbell396659
Weakley387960
Giles382298
Henderson364974
Carroll352181
White345568
Macon344374
Hardeman341763
Hardin338165
Lauderdale310544
Henry305975
Marion303345
Scott295844
Claiborne293972
Wayne292533
Overton290958
Hickman273243
McNairy272553
DeKalb271052
Haywood266460
Smith264636
Grainger250047
Trousdale243622
Morgan236138
Fentress233845
Johnson221038
Chester206148
Bledsoe205411
Crockett197748
Polk188124
Unicoi185948
Cannon183531
Union180834
Grundy173130
Lake168326
Sequatchie161026
Humphreys159921
Decatur155637
Benton154539
Lewis150325
Meigs129723
Jackson127835
Stewart126726
Clay107631
Houston105533
Perry105228
Moore96517
Van Buren81221
Pickett75123
Hancock52012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events