Shoals man on day 115 of fighting coronavirus complications in hospital

One Shoals man has spent 115 days in the hospital and rehab facilities trying to come back after the coronavirus hit him down.

Melissa Hodge said her husband, Jackie Flowers, is the light of her life. The two have been married for 10 years and they both work in jobs where they come in contact with the public. She never thought the coronavirus would hit him like it has.

"No diabetes, no high blood pressure, no underlying conditions at all and in great shape. It has floored everyone that it's hit him like this," said Hodge.

Jackie Flowers has been in multiple hospitals since the week after Thanksgiving, he got so bad doctors told his wife she needed to make a life or death decision.

"I knew that he was a fighter and I knew he would want a fair shot. I knew if I did comfort care while he was in Huntsville I'd always second guess myself of what if," said Hodge.

He was on a ventilator for 57 days Hodge said there were some low points, but she kept her faith.

"I have never seen anyone on the ventilator and it's all glass and a big glass door and he's out but they say your hearing is the last thing to go. I saw him and remember just walking backwards until my back hit the wall and I just sunk down and started losing it," said Hodge.

Hodge said she never let Jackie see that she was upset and anything he asked her to do she made it happen.

"Don't let them see you cry. I don't care how long you sit outside that room you've got to get yourself together. You have to stay positive. Don't talk about it, Jackie doesn't know I fixed that dishwasher or the heat went out. He has no clue. I kept everything positive, I kept funnies. When he was incubated I played his favorite music for him," said Hodge.

Hodge said people across the nation have been praying for Jackie too and God is the reason he might get to come home next week. That's a moment she's waiting on for months.