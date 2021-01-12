Shoals man charged with stolen valor now accused of stealing from Wounded Warriors

A Shoals man charged with stolen valor in Colbert and Lauderdale counties now faces charges of stealing from Wounded Warriors.

A Colbert County grand jury indicted William Travis Tucker with theft of property from the Wounded Warriors Project.

This Jan. 6 indictment is related to a Jeep rally where authorities say about $3,000 was raised for, but never given to, Wounded Warriors Project. (Read more HERE)

Tucker was first arrested on stolen valor and other charges in December after authorities say he lied about being a prison of war so he could get free license plate tags for his vehicles.

Read more about that HERE, HERE and HERE