Shoals man arrested for trading teen girl in exchange for drugs

Bobby Joe Speegle is charged with first degree human trafficking and giving a false report to police.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 9:56 AM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Muscle Shoals Police arrested Bobby Joe Speegle in December for human trafficking and giving false information to police.

According to court documents, Speegle allegedly drugged a 17-year-old and then traded her to a 32-year-old man in exchange for drugs. The arrest report says the teen told officers she was sexually assaulted by a 32-year-old man who was an acquaintance of Speegle's. 

The arrest report also says Muscle Shoals Police are working with Sheffield Police on the case and the 32-year-old man could also face charges.

Speegle was taken to the Colbert County Jail where he remains on a $50,000 bond.

