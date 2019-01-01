Shoals man arrested for trading teen girl in exchange for drugs

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Muscle Shoals Police arrested Bobby Joe Speegle in December for human trafficking and giving false information to police.
According to court documents, Speegle allegedly drugged a 17-year-old and then traded her to a 32-year-old man in exchange for drugs. The arrest report says the teen told officers she was sexually assaulted by a 32-year-old man who was an acquaintance of Speegle's.
The arrest report also says Muscle Shoals Police are working with Sheffield Police on the case and the 32-year-old man could also face charges.
Speegle was taken to the Colbert County Jail where he remains on a $50,000 bond.
