Shoals man arrested for trading teen girl in exchange for drugs

Muscle Shoals Police arrested Bobby Joe Speegle in December for human trafficking and giving false information to police.

According to court documents, Speegle allegedly drugged a 17-year-old and then traded her to a 32-year-old man in exchange for drugs. The arrest report says the teen told officers she was sexually assaulted by a 32-year-old man who was an acquaintance of Speegle's.

The arrest report also says Muscle Shoals Police are working with Sheffield Police on the case and the 32-year-old man could also face charges.

Speegle was taken to the Colbert County Jail where he remains on a $50,000 bond.