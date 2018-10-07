Shoals man arrested for having sexual relationship with minor

Lauderdale County investigators arrested David Craft on Thursday after he was indicted by a grand jury on rape and sodomy charges.

Craft is charged with three counts of rape 2nd degree strong arm and one count of sodomy 2nd degree strong arm. Shoals investigators said the victim is a minor that had a previous sexual relationship with Craft.

Some of the offenses took place on property operated by the University of North Alabama.

Craft has been released on a $10,000 bond from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.