Shoals man arrested for arson to local business

One man is in jail charged with intentionally setting a business on fire in Colbert County

Michael Beane is in the Colbert County Jail. He's charged with second degree arson. According to authorities Beane was intoxicated and flicked a cigerette onto Ace Hardware's fall decorations outside of the business which caused the front part of the building to burn up.

The fire did not get into the building but charred the front wall and damaged windows at Ace Hardware.

"The main thing that caught on fire was the hay and it burned so hot," said Heather Kimbrough, she's the owner of Ace Hardware.

Witnesses told firefigthers and Colbert County Sheriff Deputies they heard Beane say let’s watch it burn when the flames started after he flicked his cigerette onto the decorations.

"I didn't know how bad it was going to be until I got here and when I got here. The fire department was already on scene and they put it out really quick in about ten minutes," said Kimbrough.

Kimbrough said customers checked on employees and even helped clean up the area. She said it’s because of them her store opened today.

"I feel like we owe it to be out here to serve them and be open For them," said Kimbrough.

The State Fire Marshals office is continuing to investigate the fire. Beane is being held without bond for now.