Shoals man accused of lying about prisoner of war status pleads not guilty

A Shoals man accused of stealing valor pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Travis Tucker pleaded not guilty at the Colbert County Courthouse to theft of valor, theft and forgery.

William Travis Tucker appeared at the Colbert County Courthouse on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

Sheffield police said he forged documents to get prisoner of war tags and was never a prisoner of war. They said that he did serve in the Army but never during a time of war.

WAAY 31 was sent video by a source showing Tucker at a Jeep ride in May 2019 talking about his capture and torture as a POW.

He was indicted by a Colbert County grand jury and arrested on Friday, Nov. 27.

After our initial story on Tucker ran Monday, he reached out wanting to do an interview, but then backed out. On Thursday, WAAY 31 repeatedly asked him questions, and he refused to answer.

Breken Terry: Would you like to say anything?

Tucker: No comment.

Breken Terry: No comment? Any chances of us talking when you get out of court?

Tucker: You can speak to my attorney.

Attorney: No ma'am.

Police said the investigation into Tucker has opened up other possible cases. We'll update you on air and online when we learn more.