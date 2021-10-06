Shoals lawmaker says he's seeing what laws can be changed in honor of slain officer

Sen. Larry Stutts from the Shoals told WAAY-31 he is working to find out what changes can be made to laws that allow criminals, even those convicted of violent crimes, to shorten their sentences by earning what's called Good Time.

That's how authorities say Brian Lansing Martin, charged with murdering Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner and William Mealback as part of a Friday shooting spree and chase, was able to spend less than the full 10 years of his manslaughter sentence.

Stutts confirmed he's looking into overall reform and truth in sentencing.

Both Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck and Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry are demanding changes to the laws in honor of Risner, who heroically stopped this violent suspect from getting into a crowded Walmart parking lot.

"There was a lot of terror that went on Friday in our community that we never have," said Reck.

That terror was perpetrated by a gun-wielding felon who was out of prison because he earned so much time off his sentence due to Alabama's Good Time law.

"He was charged with murder, he pleaded it down to manslaughter. He had a 10 year sentence, and in three years he was out," said Reck. "Stop letting violent people out of prison early. If you get 10 years, let them do 10 years. It's not that hard."

As Shoals citizens lined up Monday to welcome Sgt. Risner home, the chatter of changing laws in his honor could be heard along with so many questions.

"Why is he out when people are serving much longer term for minimal things compared to that," said Sheffield resident Whitney Chaney.

Reck said he's glad Stutts is already moving in that direction of seeing what laws can be changed.

"We're proud that somebody is going to step up. We ask that the public contact Sen. Stutts and make sure he understands the public's feelings on that issue also," said Reck.

Risner will be laid to rest Friday. Reck said love and support shown to police officers the last several days help them get through.