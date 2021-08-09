Shoals lawmaker drafts bill to stop mask mandates in schools

A Shoals lawmaker told us he's drafted a bill that would stop schools from requiring masks.

Shoals Representative Andrew Sorrell said his bill isn't anti-mask, it's anti-mask mandating.

He said it should be up to the parents to decide if their kids will wear masks or not and out of the hands of a school system.

"For me this isn't about the mask, this is about liberty and freedom and leaving that choice up to the parents," said Sorrell. "I would be just as opposed to a school system saying children can't wear masks as I am to them saying all children must wear masks."

Dustin Grant has three kids in the Colbert County School System, where masks are recommended not mandated.

"My 8 year old has a hard time with keeping it on or just fidgeting around with it," said Grant.

Grant said because of health reasons at home his kids will be wearing masks as they go off to school, but that's their decision and what works for their family might not work for others.

"I don't know what the best idea is but I think it ought to be up to the parent," said Grant.

Sorrell said he is calling on Gov. Kay Ivey to add this bill into a special session in October. If she doesn't go for that it won't be voted on until the 2022 legislative session.