Shoals group seeks permission to erect a new statue adjacent to current confederate monument

Monday, a Shoals non-profit named Project Say Something presented their plan to Lauderdale County Commissioners to erect a new statue at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

Project Say Something has worked for the past year in doing research to find the perfect statue to reflect the history of the Shoals and bring balance to the courthouse square.

The group hopes to put a bronze statue depicting Dred and Harriet Scott breaking chains adjacent from a confederate monument. Under Alabama law it is illegal to remove confederate monuments.

Camille Bennett, the founder of Project Say Something, told WAAY31 they reached out to renowned artist, David Clark, to help them in creating a rendering of the statue.

"The Dred Hariett Scott monument breaking the chains is what he came up with and I just think it's an incredible piece of art," said Bennett.

Local historian, Lee Freeman, said many people might not know that Dred Scott and his family lived in Florence while they were salves.

"Whats really cool to me as a historian is that he lived here for about 10 years from about 1822 to about 1830," said Freeman.

Scott and his family would later relocate to a free state and that's where he began his battle in the court system to be recognized as a free man. Dred Scott took his fight for freedom to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ultimately ruled slaves were not citizens. That decision paved the way for the Emancipation Proclamation six years later.Bennett said she believes the statue will bring balance. It would sit just across from the current monument that pays tribute to all confederate soldiers.

"It's a symbol of oppression that can't be denied. If you look at what was said when it was erected it was racially charged and overtly racist. This monument really helps heal those wounds and it's a symbol for all of us not just African American people," said Bennett.

The group is still waiting on permission to place the statue on the grounds of the courthouse. Commissioners did not decide on what to do on Monday. Project Say Something plans on raising over $200,000 to build the statue if they get permission to place it on the grounds of the courthouse.

Bennett said they hope to raise the money in six months to a year for the statue to be built.