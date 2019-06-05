Shoals Christian football player who collapsed on ventilator, in stable condition

A Shoals Christian football player who collapsed at summer workouts on Tuesday is on a ventilator at Children's Hospital in Birmingham, but is said to be in stable condition.

Those who are close with 14-year-old Kenan Jones' family said it's believed he has an unknown medical condition that caused him to collapse and the heat did not play a role.

Didi Vardaman, the director of admissions for Shoals Christian School, has known the Jones family for years. The shock of incoming freshman, Kenan Jones, collapsing during workouts still hasn't hit the school community yet.

"When one of our family hurts, we all hurt," said Vardaman. "I don't think we've really processed it yet, but we know God is good, and he's in control.

On Thursday, dozens of people gathered in the school's gym to lift Kenan and his family up in prayer.

"It was so special for us to be able to gather together and draw on that common faith that we have and lift them up in prayer. Felicia and Kenyatta [Kenan's parents] are so strong," said Vardaman.

Vardaman told WAAY 31 she's been in constant contact with the Jones family about how Kenan is doing.

"They are going to try and start to wean him off the sedation today and continue testing to get answers," said Vardaman.

It's unclear when Kenan and his family will come home, but the Shoals Christian community has set up a donation account at Bank Independent for the family.

"I can't express our appreciation to people all over the community, from alumni and other schools, praying for us and offering to help," said Vardaman.

The school will also be collecting restaurant gift cards to take down to the family. You can bring those to Shoals Christian School Monday through Thursday until 4:30 p.m.

If you want to give money to the family, you can go by any Bank Independent location and request to donate to Kenan Jones.