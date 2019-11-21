Shoals first responders go through hazmat training

The National Guard Civil support team is putting first responders in the Shoals through some serious hazmat training.

The two day training event at the old abandoned Cloverdale School focused on hazmat situations. Firefigthers learned how to test chemicals and ran through different scenarios during the training. Florence police, firefighters, Lauderdale County Emergency Management, and the Colbert County hazmat unity all took part in the training.

"We've staged a scenario where our weaknesses are and make preparations and plans for improvement prior to a real incident happening," said Tim Anerton, the deputy fire chief in Florence.

Some of the scenarios plan for domestic and international terrorist attacks using chemicals and explosives. Anerton said he's grateful to get this type of training from the National Guard.

"We are learning tricks of the trade from them and were finding our own equipment issues we need to make changes and improvements too," said Anerton.

Anerton said this type of training is vital to keep first responders on their toes and know how to handle hazmat situations.