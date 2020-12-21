Clear
Shoals first responders begin signing up to get coronavirus vaccine

All first responders in Lauderdale County will get vaccinated at the North Alabama Medical Center.

Posted: Dec 21, 2020 5:11 PM
Updated: Dec 21, 2020 5:23 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

First responders in the Shoals could start getting vaccinated next week, after a federal panel voted Monday that first responders and people over 75 should be next in line to get the coronavirus vaccine.

As soon as the federal government made this decision, department heads in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties went into meetings to work out details on this process.

Right now, at least a third of Florence's firefighters are signed up to get the vaccine when it's ready.

It's not just firefighters, though. Police and emergency service people are signing up, too.

Shoals Ambulance said it expects employees to get the vaccine sometime next week or around New Year's. Each first responder that wants the vaccine will get it at the local hospital in Florence.

St. Florian Mayor Matthew Connolly said since the news just happened Monday, they're still working out details but said first responders need the vaccine, too, because they are on the front lines.

"Hopefully, with the vaccines rolling out, they can get these guys protected. These are the guys that need to be protected. They put their lives on the line everyday," said Connolly.

Connolly did say his big concern with having a small police department is do they send everyone to get vaccinated at once or spread the vaccinations out, because if someone has a reaction or feels bad for a few days, it would be hard to change shifts around.

