Shoals family starts clean-up after floodwaters destroy home

A Muscle Shoals family that evacuated their home about a week ago has learned they're not going to be able to live there anytime soon.

Nathan Estates was one of the hardest hit communities in the Shoals. Piles in the neighborhood are filled with appliances, furniture and flooring, because just about everything was destroyed in many homes by floodwaters.

Suzanne Parker said the past week has been a nightmare for her family.

"She said, 'So, our house is gone?' I said, 'Yes.' That's kind of hard to explain to your four-year-old," she said.

The family of five planned to stay in their home, located in Nathan Estates, during the rain last week, but they woke up one morning to water filling their home.

"I called for some help, and they came in a raft and got us out. They gave us 20 minutes to get personal belongings, but that was it," Parker said.

The road leading to the Parker's house is still flooded, but they've been able to walk through the water to check out the damage left behind.

"It's just heartbreaking seeing everything you worked so hard for go away in a blink," she said.

The Parker family said it will take about four to six months to make their home livable again.

Now, they're working to save any personal belongings they can, but floodwaters got into every room of their home. Volunteers arrived on Friday at just the right time.

"I was just sitting there praying, because we needed some help getting our furniture out, and out of the blue, they just came out and said, 'We're here to work. We're ready to work,'" she said.

On Friday, a family friend helped get out her four-year-old daughter's Barbie doll dream house, because the family's three young children are missing their toys and want to go back home.

Many families in Nathan Estates don't have flood insurance. They're hoping President Donald Trump signs a disaster deceleration, which could open up funds, so they're not out-of-pocket when making home repairs.