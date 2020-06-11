Shoals family speaks on difficulties of not being able to see loved one in nursing home

Thrusday, WAAY31 spoke with a family who hasn't seen their loved one for over three months, because of the coronaviurs. This family is one of many with people in nursing homes. Visitors have not been allowed in nursing homes since mid-March.

The Fowler family told WAAY31 the patriarch of the family, Edith Sheppard, who is better known as Grammy is in the Lauderdale Christian nursing home. Holidays have been tough not being able to see her and Sunday she will celebrate her 94th birthday and for the first time her family won't physically be able to be there.

"It's been extremely difficult for my mom. She gets emotional even talking about it," said Russell Fowler, Grammy is his grandmother.

Before coronavirus the whole family would go see Grammy more than once a week at her nursing home. Since mid- March they haven't been able to do their regular visits.

"Just interacting with her seeing her smile. She has Alzheimer's so it's difficult and I miss having the conversations with her," said Fowler. "It's tough driving by there and not being able to swing in and say hello. There is nothing really that prepares you to stop like that."

Fowler said they get to facetime with Grammy but it's not the same as being physically there. This Sunday she will turn 94 and Fowler said he knows it will be tough on his mom, Kathy, because she can't be with her mom on such a big birthday.

"I know it's going to be especially rough for her not to be able to hug her and see her and give her a kiss. I feel terrible. It's hard on all of us but it's especially hard on my mom," said Fowler.

Fowler said the care his Grammy gets at her nursing home is spectacular. Right now he and his family are trying to come up with something special to do for his Grammy's 94th birthday.

It's unclear when people will be allowed inside to visit their loved ones in nursing homes.