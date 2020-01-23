Shoals family speaks after business owner indicted in death, collision with elderly couple

WAAY31 spoke with the family of an elderly couple who were hit by a car in Tuscumbia while crossing the street.

Jim and Sally, who went by Suzy, Mullins were walking from Morrsion Funeral Home on North Main Street in Tuscumbia along the crosswalk when they were struck by a car on Feb. 17, 2019. They were both rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man who police say hit them, Scott Whittle, is a business owner in the Shoals. Whittle was indicted by a Colbert County grand jury and arrested on Monday for negligent homicide and assault.

"They were completely independent senior adults prior to Feb. 17, 2019," said Suzy's daughter, Jennifer Mussard.

Jim and Suzy Mullins were an active couple, married for 10 years. Jennifer Mussard said Jim fit right in with the family.

"He was a special guy. We didn't use the word step," said Jennifer Mussard.

The couple volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Jim even built a train to take kids on rides free of charge. All of that happiness and independence for the two 79-year-olds ended in February 2019.

"My mom and Jim's lives were changed forever. His ended," said Michael Mussard, Suzy's son.

Jim died a month after the collision due to complications from his injuries, and Suzy now uses a wheelchair to get around.

"We're 24/7 caregivers for mom and happy that we have the space to bring her into our home," said Jennifer Mussard.

For months the family wondered if the person who hit Suzy and Jim would be charged.

"We had been waiting for that for quite some time. In fact, we didn't know how we'd feel about it. I thought I knew, I thought I'd be excited," said Jennifer Mussard.

That wonder stopped Wednesday when the family learned Whittle was indicted on the charges.

"When the news came through ... it was a mixture of excitement and sick at my stomach and oh my goodness there will be justice for his actions," said Jennifer Mussard.

Colbert County District Attorney Bryce Graham said Whittle did not leave the scene after he struck Jim and Suzy. After his arrest on the indictment he bonded out of jail on $6,000.

Mussard told WAAY31 they learned about Whittle's indictment from WAAY 31. We asked Graham why his office didn't notify the family and he said they did not have the contact information for them and that they notify families via mail about indictments.