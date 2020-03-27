Shoals family shares agony of losing loved one to coronavirus

Albert Johnson Trousdale died Thursday at Huntsville Hospital only days after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Most who knew him called him, Johnson.

His son, Matthew, described the 78-year-old as pretty healthy. He ran about six miles a day. He had some heart problems in the past and recently had hip replacement surgery.

Matthew Trousdale said his dad didn't have a bad cough in mid-March or any other sympotoms besides a low fever. They went to the hospital and found blood clots in Johnson's legs, last week he was tested for the coronavirus.

While in the hospital, the test came back positive on Saturday March 21st. Matthew was the last person to be with his father. The Trousdale family told WAAY31 the hardest part was not being there when he passed away Thursday.

Matthew said the nurses, specifically a nurse named Lauren in ICU, and the doctors were so amazing to them. Matthew said in those last moments nurse Lauren facetimed the family and showed them what was happending and being done.

"I hollared I loved him," said Matthew.

Matthew's wife, Nicole, said they got to tell Johnson they loved him one last time.

"I ended up telling him I said Nancy loves you, Matt loves you, Julie loves you, and I love you, and were so sorry we can't be there because we wanted one last message," said Nicole.

Matthew said by the end of the family saying their goodbyes with the assistance of nurse Lauren was crying as much as they were.

The Trousdales said that's been the worst part. The not being there, not being able to hold Johnsons hand, not being able to surround him as he passed on. They still don't know at this point what funeral services they can have.

Matthew and his wife, Nicole, talked with WAAY31 via phone on Friday. The whole family is quarentineed right now,but none of them are showing symptoms.

Matthew and Nicole said they can't even grieve like normal because they can't leave their house and go hug Matt's mom, Nancy, they can't hug anyone or be consoled.

The couple said out of everyone in the family, Nancy, has been the strongest through all of this. Matthew said she told him she's prayed a lot. Nancy and Johnson all went to church in Elgin and live in Elgin.

The family said Johnson was the kind of guy who would do anyting for anyone. They said people didn't have to ask him for help he just happened to show up and help.

They said he was a busy man too. From business to family matters. If anyone Johnson knew or their family member was sick and in the hospital he would go drop in. He was the kind of person that was just there when you really needed him.

The family started a facebook page so people could keep up with his health. Since he's passed Matthew and Nicole said people from all over have messaged the facebook page sharing stories of Johnson or just sending kind words.

The family said that means the most to them right now. They are asking for prayers as they navigate this unknown time we are all in.